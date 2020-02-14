“Best of my career” – Juventus loanee Emre Can discusses wonder goal on Dortmund debut

Emre Can has stated that his stunner against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend was the best goal of his career.

The 26-year-old netted on his debut for Dortmund after joining the Bundesliga side on loan from Juventus in January.

Can fell down the pecking order in Turin following Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot’s arrival at the club.

The former Liverpool man decided to leave Juve after being left out of Maurizio Sarri’s UEFA Champions League squad.

“Without question, it’s one of the best goals of my career,” Can told the club’s BVB Matchday Magazine programme.

“Obviously we were really disappointed. When you’re leading in the 80th minute, you want to win the game. I don’t think we played badly. We did well for 80 minutes, and then had a couple of minutes where we were a bit too passive.

“But I think you can take a lot, and learn a lot, from these games. We’re still a relatively young team and, as I said after the game, this team has so much potential.”

Dortmund have the option of signing Emre Can on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The Germany international still has two years remaining on his contract with Juventus.

Can played just 279 minutes of Serie A football prior to his Dortmund move.

The Bundesliga giants are back in action tonight when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Signal Iduna Park.