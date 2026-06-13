Boost for Turkey as Irfan Can Kahveci Returns to Full Training Ahead of Australia Clash

The Turkish national team received a significant boost in Vancouver today as key midfielder İrfan Can Kahveci returned to regular training ahead of the eagerly anticipated match against Australia.

According to reports from the national team’s camp in Canada, Kahveci’s recovery has brought a sense of relief and positivity to the squad. The player, whose fitness was a major concern following recent injury issues, had previously been restricted to individual training sessions separate from the main group.

However, in a development that has put a smile on the faces of the coaching staff and teammates, Kahveci was observed participating fully in the latest team training session. He took part in both tactical drills and physical conditioning without showing signs of distress.

His return to full fitness gives manager Vincenzo Montella a major selection boost and a potent attacking option for the upcoming clash with the Socceroos. The atmospheric mood in the Turkish camp is reportedly high following the news,with the team now finalizing their preparations for the high-stakes encounter.