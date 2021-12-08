Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas: Black Eagles crash out of Champions League

Besiktas ended their Champions League Group C campaign with a 5-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The Black Eagles headed into the final game guaranteed to finish the group in last place after a disappointing campaign that saw them record just three points.

Dortmund meanwhile, were hoping to move into a runners-up spot to book a place in the next round of the tournament.

The Bundesliga side did end up beating Besiktas with a brace from Marco Reus, Erling Haaland and a goal from Donyell Malen.

Dortmund increased their points tally to nine points but it was not enough to move into second place as Ajax beat Sporting Lisbon 4-2.

The Dutch outfit matched Dortmund on 9 points but had the better goal difference and head-to-head record.

As a result, Dortmund will head to the Europa League where they could face Galatasaray who have booked a place in the Round of 32.

Besiktas will not continue in Europe and will return to the domestic league and cup action.

The Black Whites face Kayserispor next on Sunday 12 December.

The Turkish side are in poor form in the Super Lig going six games without recording a victory.