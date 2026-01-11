Bournemouth Blow: Enes Unal Sidelined Again After Short-Lived FA Cup Return

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Turkish international Enes Ünal is facing another spell on the sidelines after suffering a fresh injury during Saturday’s FA Cup exit to Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old striker was making a highly anticipated first start in over a year at St James’ Park, having finally worked his way back from a grueling ACL injury. However, his comeback was tragically cut short when he was forced off in significant distress after just 29 minutes of play.

“A Real Shame”: Iraola Provides Injury Diagnosis

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Iraola expressed his disappointment for the forward, who appeared to have suffered a muscular issue rather than a recurrence of his previous knee ligament damage.

“He felt the right abductor,” Iraola confirmed. “It is a shame because he has gone nearly a year without playing. He was right in the middle of regaining his match fitness and now he faces another absence.”

While the club is still waiting for the full results of a medical assessment, Iraola offered a preliminary timeline for the striker’s recovery:

The Injury: Right abductor muscle.

Estimated Timeline: Minimum of three weeks.

The Silver Lining: Iraola noted that an abductor injury is generally less severe than a hamstring or quad tear, though it still requires a cautious rehabilitation period.

Compounding Injury Woes

Ünal’s latest setback is a bitter blow for the Cherries, who have struggled with squad depth throughout a demanding winter schedule. However, there was a small glimmer of positive news regarding the rest of the roster. Iraola revealed he is hopeful that Ryan Christie could be fit in time for Bournemouth’s next Premier League outing—a trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, January 19.

For Ünal, the focus now returns to the treatment room. After such a long road back to the starting XI, this latest muscle strain represents a frustrating hurdle in his quest to re-establish himself as a leading man in the Premier League.