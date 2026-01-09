Bournemouth Launch €30m Bid for Galatasaray Star Baris Alper Yılmaz

Premier League side Bournemouth have reportedly made an ambitious move for Galatasaray’s versatile forward Barış Alper Yılmaz, submitting a substantial €30 million offer to bring the Turkish international to the South Coast.

According to a report by Takvim, the Cherries have identified the 25-year-old as their primary target to fill the void left by Antoine Semenyo, who recently completed a high-profile switch to Manchester City. With a significant transfer kitty at their disposal, Bournemouth are moving swiftly to secure a replacement capable of maintaining their attacking momentum in the English top flight.

Galatasaray Holding Out for €40m+

While the €30 million figure represents a significant investment, the hierarchy at Galatasaray is reportedly far from satisfied. “Cimbom” management has deemed the initial offer insufficient, promptly rejecting the bid and signaling that they will only entertain negotiations starting at upwards of €40 million.

The Istanbul giants are in a strong negotiating position, as Yılmaz is currently under contract until 2028. Having become one of the most consistent performers in the Süper Lig, Galatasaray views him as a strategic asset whose value has only increased following interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in Europe.

A Season of High Impact

Yılmaz has been in sparkling form during the 2025/26 campaign, proving himself to be a dual threat as both a scorer and a creator. His statistics for the season so far include:

Appearances: 23 matches across all competitions.

Goal Contributions: 5 goals and 9 assists (14 total contributions).

Versatility: His ability to play on either wing or as a modern wing-back has made him one of the most coveted “utility” attackers in European football.

The Premier League Call

For Yılmaz, a move to the Premier League would represent the pinnacle of his career progression. Bournemouth’s interest highlights the growing scouting presence of English clubs in the Turkish market, particularly following the successful integration of other Turkish stars like Ferdi Kadıoğlu at Brighton.

As the January window enters its critical phase, the ball is now back in Bournemouth’s court. Whether the Cherries are willing to shatter their transfer record to meet Galatasaray’s €40 million-plus valuation will determine if Yılmaz becomes the latest Turkish star to grace the Premier League.