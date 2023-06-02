Bournemouth and Leeds United are in a transfer race for Fenerbahce full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel according to Fanatik.

Per the source, both clubs have made their interest in Osaka-Samuel clear.

Fenerbahce want a minimum of €10m for Osayi-Samuel who is under contract until 2025.

Bournemouth and Leeds United are both looking to add to their attacking options this summer, and Osayi-Samuel would be a good fit for either club.

He is a young, talented player with a lot of potential, and he could help either club improve their chances of success in the Premier League.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is a Nigerian international winger who currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce. Osayi-Samuel can play on the right or left as a full-back or winger.

The Nigeria international is no stranger to English football having joined Fenerbahce from QPR in January 2021 for €508k.

The Yellow Canaries would make over 20 times what they paid for the 25-year-old back if they receive a €10m offer for the full-back.

He has since made 98 appearances for the Turkish club, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Osayi-Samuel is a versatile player who is known for his pace, dribbling, and crossing ability. He is also a good defender and has been praised for his work ethic.