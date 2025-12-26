Bournemouth Striker Attracts Interest From Three La Liga Sides

As the 2026 winter transfer window approaches, Turkish international Enes Ünal is emerging as one of the market’s most anticipated movers.

The Bournemouth striker is reportedly seeking a return to Spain to revitalize a career that has stalled since his €16 million move to the Premier League in the summer of 2024 with Getafe, Sevilla and Real Oviedo all interested according to Fichajes.

Despite establishing himself as a prolific force at Getafe—where he netted 30 goals over two seasons—Ünal’s time in England has been marred by persistent physical setbacks and a lack of consistent playing time. Now, with the player granting the “green light” for a move back to a league he knows intimately, three distinct Spanish projects are vying for his signature.

The Emotional Choice: Getafe CF

A return to the Coliseum is currently viewed as the most logical sporting move. It was at Getafe that Ünal reached his professional peak, becoming the club’s undisputed offensive talisman and a fan favorite.

The emotional bond between the striker and the Azulones remains strong. Ünal is reportedly keen on returning to an environment where he feels confident and central to the tactical plan. While Getafe faces financial constraints, they are hopeful that the player’s desire to come “home” will help them navigate Bournemouth’s demands and his salary requirements.

The Prestige Option: Sevilla FC

Despite enduring a turbulent period both on and off the pitch, Sevilla FC remains a heavyweight contender. The Andalusian club is in desperate need of a reliable goal-scorer who can provide an immediate impact without a period of adaptation.

For Ünal, Sevilla represents a larger stage and the prestige of a club with a rich European pedigree. The Nervión hierarchy believes that a fit-and-fire Ünal could be the key to steering them back toward the upper echelons of the table. If Sevilla can clear the necessary financial hurdles, the allure of the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán may prove difficult for the forward to resist.

The Economic Wildcard: Real Oviedo

The surprise entrant in the race is Real Oviedo. Following their promotion to LaLiga, the Asturians find themselves in a grueling battle against relegation and are looking for a marquee “market coup” to secure their survival.

Oviedo’s primary leverage is financial. They are reportedly prepared to offer a more lucrative salary package than either Getafe or Sevilla. Additionally, they can guarantee Ünal that he will be the focal point of the team from the moment he arrives. While the sporting risk of joining a relegation-threatened side is high, the combination of a major wage and “indispensable” status makes Oviedo a serious dark horse in the negotiations.

A Career at a Crossroads

Whether he chooses the comfort of Getafe, the prestige of Sevilla, or the financial backing of Oviedo, Enes Ünal’s primary goal for 2026 is clear: minutes and health. With his goal-scoring pedigree in Spain well-documented, his signature could drastically shift the balance of power in the bottom half of the LaLiga table.