Bournemouth Striker Enes Unal Targeted for Surprise Return to La Liga

AFC Bournemouth forward Enes Ünal has emerged as a transfer target for Spanish clubs eyeing a summer move, according to reports from Fanatik.

The Turkish international is reportedly open to returning to Spain in search of regular starting opportunities after navigating an injury-interrupted period in the Premier League.

Proven Track Record in Spain

Ünal previously established himself as one of La Liga’s most consistent central strikers during successful spells with Getafe, Villarreal, Levante, and Real Valladolid.

During his peak campaign at Getafe, the 29-year-old scored 15 goals in a single La Liga season, earning widespread acclaim across European football.

Having spent multiple years in Spain, suitors view Ünal as an immediate plug-and-play solution who requires no adaptation period.

Quest for Minutes Ahead of World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, maintaining sharp form and securing regular starting minutes remain top priorities for the Turkish striker as he aims to retain his place in Türkiye’s national team setup.

Bournemouth could be open to negotiating a loan or permanent arrangement should a suitable offer arrive from Spain before the transfer window closes.