Bournemouth Striker Enes Unal Targeted in Ambitious Fenerbahce Loan Move

Following a high-profile move for French midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi, Fenerbahçe have officially turned their attention to bolstering their attack, with Turkish international Enes Ünal emerging as the top priority, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The “Yellow Canaries” are reportedly preparing a formal proposal for the Bournemouth striker as they look to sharpen their frontline for a decisive second half of the season.

Fenerbahçe intend to offer a loan deal with a structured option to buy the 28-year-old forward.

A Return to Form

Ünal, who moved to the Premier League side for a significant €16.5 million fee, has recently worked his way back into action following a lengthy injury layoff. While his recovery has been a boost for Bournemouth, the striker has found consistent starting opportunities hard to come by this term.

So far this season, the Turkish star has:

Appearances: 9 matches across all competitions.

Goals: 1 goal.

Status: Looking for consistent minutes to regain his peak international form.

Tactical Reinforcement for Tedesco

Manager Domenico Tedesco is understood to be keen on adding a different profile to his strike force. Ünal’s aerial presence and familiarity with the Süper Lig—having risen through the ranks at Bursaspor—make him an attractive “plug-and-play” option for the Istanbul giants.

For Fenerbahçe, the move represents a low-risk, high-reward strategy. A successful loan would provide the club with a proven goalscorer during their hunt for the league title and Europa League glory, while the purchase option allows them to assess his long-term fitness before committing to a permanent transfer.

The Premier League Hurdle

While Fenerbahçe are ready to move, the final decision rests with Bournemouth. The English side must weigh the benefits of offloading Ünal’s wages against the risk of thinning their own squad depth as the Premier League season intensifies.