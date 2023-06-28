Brentford & Bournemouth Target Bright Osayi-Samuel ‘Set on Premier League Move’

Bright Osayi-Samuel has told Soccernet Nigeria that he is set on a move to the Premier League this summer, despite interest from Rangers.

The Evening Standard reported that Brentford and Bournemouth are both interested in the Nigeria International.

The 25-year-old full-back, who can also play as a wing-back or a winger, is currently playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Osayi-Samuel has been linked with a move to Rangers, who have reportedly tabled a £9 million offer for him according to Sporx.

However, the Nigeria international has made it clear that he wants to play in the Premier League.

“I think everyone knows that my ambition is to play English football, to play in the Premier League,” he said.

“No disrespect, they [Fenerbahce] have done some much for me there [in Turkey]. But my ambition is to play in the Premier League.

“So when I feel that the time is the right time for me to go, I will take it.”

Rangers have already made several signings this summer, including Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Sam Lammers.

However, they are still looking to add further fresh faces to their squad.

Osayi-Samuel made 38 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce who won the Turkish Cup and finished the Super Lig as runners-up last season.