Brentford Confirm Striker Has Joined Turkish Giants on Permanent Transfer

Halil Dervisoglu has left Brentford to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal the Premier League club confirmed today.

Turkish-Football reported yesterday that Dervisoglu agreed terms with Galatasaray in a last minute u-turn after almost joining Besiktas.

Dervisoglu, a 23-year-old Turkish striker, joined Brentford from Sparta Rotterdam in January 2020. He made 12 appearances for the Bees, scoring one goal.

Much of Dervisoglu’s time at Brentford was spent on loan, including two spells with Galatasaray. He scored seven goals in 40 Super Lig appearances for the Turkish club.

Dervisoglu also had temporary stays with FC Twente and Burnley. He played nine times for Burnley as the Clarets won promotion to the Premier League last season.

Dervisoglu departs Brentford as the club’s leading international goalscorer of all time. He has six goals in 15 appearances for Turkey.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said that he was disappointed that Dervisoglu had not played for the club more often, but that he wished him all the best for the future.

“I’m sure that Halil will be disappointed that he leaves us having not played for Brentford anywhere near as much as he would have wanted. However, he has spent some time at Galatasaray already, is a Turkish international, and now has the chance to kick on with his career at a very big club. Everyone at Brentford wishes him every success in the future,” he said.

Dervisoglu’s move to Galatasaray is a major coup for the Turkish club. He is a talented striker who has the potential to be a key player for them.