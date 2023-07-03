Brentford in Talks With Besiktas Over Selling Striker, Personal Terms Agreed

Turkish giants Besiktas have reached a deal in principle to sign Halil Dervisoglu from Premier League club Brentford according to TRT Spor.

Dervisoglu, a 23-year-old forward, has a year left on his contract at Brentford. He was loaned to Burnley last season but made just 65 minutes of Championship football.

Besiktas have spoken to Dervisoglu’s representatives and have now agreed in principle to a deal with the player.

However, a deal with Brentford has not yet been agreed. Talks between the two clubs are continuing.

Besiktas are keen to sign Dervisoglu as they look to strengthen their attack. They have already signed former Liverpool striker Divock Origi this summer.

Brentford paid a reported €3m to sign Dervisoglu from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam in the 2020 January transfer window.

They may now be looking to cash in on the player this summer.

Dervisoglu is still under contract until 2024 and has been loaned out several times since joining Brentford to FC Twente, Galatsaray and Burnley.

Another loan move could be an option if Brentford do not have plans for the 23-year-old striker this season but the report claims Besiktas do want to buy on a permanent move.

Dervisoglu has already played in the Super Lig and represents Turkiye at international level.