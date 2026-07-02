Brentford Launch €32m Bid For Trabzonspor Midfield Prodigy As Premier League Bidders Circle

English Premier League clubs have turned their attention to Trabzonspor’s breakout star Christ Inao Oulai, sparked by a sensational multi-million euro bidding war for the Ivorian midfielder.

London based side Brentford has formally approached the Black Sea club with a proposal, though a significant valuation gap remains between the two parties, source have told Turkish-Football.

The 20-year-old midfield engine is currently on international duty with the Ivory Coast national team at the FIFA World Cup, where his standout group stage performances—notably a complete 90-minute display against Germany—have only accelerated interest from Europe’s elite scouts.

The Financial Standoff: Brentford’s Bid Short of Asking Price

The Bees have emerged as the most serious suitors for Oulai, placing a package worth €32 million including performance add-ons on the table. If accepted, the sum would break domestic records to become the most expensive transfer departure in Turkish football history.

However, Trabzonspor’s management, led by club President Ertuğrul Doğan, remains entirely unmoved by the opening bid. The board has reportedly drawn a firm line in the sand, informing Brentford that they will not even sit down to negotiate for any offer under €40 million.

The Hidden Clause Driving the Premium Price

Trabzonspor’s rigid economic stance is heavily dictated by a sell-on clause negotiated during Oulai’s arrival last summer from French Ligue 2 side SC Bastia for €5.5 million.

As part of that initial agreement, Bastia is entitled to a 20% cut of any future transfer profit generated by the player. Because a fifth of the windfall is legally destined for France, the Turkish outfit is fiercely holding out for their valuation.

A Broadening Transfer Battle

Fenerbahçe and other domestic rivals are watching closely as international interest mounts. Brentford is far from alone in the race; Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Brighton & Hove Albion have all submitted formal inquiries or dispatched top-level scouts to track the player.

Furthermore, Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig has actively entered the background mix, a factor that Trabzonspor executives believe heavily strengthens their leverage in ongoing negotiations.

Breakthrough Year by the Numbers

Oulai’s rise stands as one of the definitive success stories of the 2025/26 campaign. Over the course of his debut year with the “Black Sea Storm,” the defensive midfielder registered a stellar profile across domestic play and the Ivorian national team ranks:

Club Appearances: 31 matches across all competitions, anchoring the midfield during Trabzonspor’s triumphant Turkish Cup run.

Goal Contributions: 2 goals and 4 assists, balanced alongside 9 yellow cards that showcase his highly combative, high-pressing style.

International Profile: Rose to prominence with 13 senior caps for the Ivory Coast, solidifying a starting role throughout their current World Cup campaign.

Trabzonspor currently holds all the cards given that Oulai is locked into a long-term contract running through June 2030.