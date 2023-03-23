Brentford prepared to make €12m transfer offer for Fenerbahce defender

Brentford are prepared to make a €12m transfer offer for Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel according to Aksam.

Per the source, the Premier League outfit are interested in full-back who has been in great form for the Yellow Canaries this season.

The full-back under contract until June 2025 so Fenerbahce have a strong hand in negotiations. The Turkish side are prepared to sell Osayi-Samuel for the right price this summer.

The 26-year-old attracted the attention of Brentford who have been tracking his progress in the Super Lig.

Osayi-Samuel reportedly wants to return to England and has revealed that he misses playing over there.

The Nigeria international already has experience playing in England for QPR and rose through the youth ranks at Blackpool.

He has British citizenship so would not need a work permit to play at Brentford.

Osayi-Samuel joined Fenerbahce on a €508,000 move from QPR in January 2021 and has gone onto become an important first team player.

In total he has one assist in 30 appearances in all competitions for the Istanbul giants this season.

The versatile right-back can also play as wingback and on the right or left of midfield. He has one international cap for Nigeria.

Fenerbahce reached the Europa League Last 16 this sesaon and are involved in a tight title race with league leaders Galatasaray.