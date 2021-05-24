Brentford refuse to consider offers below €10m for striker as Galatasaray step up efforts to sign Halil Dervisoglu

Brentford want €10m for striker Halil Dervisoglu after Galatasaray approached the Championship club for the Turkey international according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Brentford want minimum €10m for the striker who joined the Lions on loan in January.

Dervisoglu settled in quickly and became an important first-team player this season.

Galatasaray will not, however, be able to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent transfer unless Brentford are willing to accept a lower offer.

The Yellow Reds are in financial trouble and would not be able to match Brentford’s asking price after failing to win the Super Lig title.

The Lions did, however, miss out on the championship, finishing the title race as runners-up.

Dervisoglu ended up scoring three goals and providing two assists in 12 appearances for Galatasaray in the Super Lig this season.

The young striker ended up getting called up to the Turkey national team on the back of his impressive form and will be in the squad for Euro 2020 this summer.