Brentford striker travelled to Istanbul ahead of completing Galatasaray move

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu travelled to Istanbul yesterday ahead of completing his move to Galatasaray.

Dervisoglu arrived in Istanbul, Turkey around midnight, yesterday.

READ: Besiktas, Galatasaray & Fenerbahce UEFA Champions League & Europa League Groups revealed

The young striker was spotted by GS TV cameras last night. Dervisoglu said that he hopes that he will spend another season at Galatasaray and that he and his family are happy about the developments.

The 21-year-old played the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray last term.

Dervisoglu will join the Lions on loan again and will be paid 8 million TL from the Super Lig club.

The Turkey international will undergo his medical today before putting pen to paper on his new deal.

Galatasaray do now have a buy option to sign Dervisoglu on a permanent move.

The Netherlands born forward still has three-years remaining on his Brentford contract.

Dervisoglu scored three goals and provided two assists in 12 appearances for the Lions in all competitions last term.

Galatasaray are currently 4th in the Super Lig on 7 points after three games and will also compete in the Europa League this season.

Dervisoglu was included in the match day squads for Brentford’s first three games of the season but did not make an appearance.