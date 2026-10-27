Brighton and Brentford Lead Premier League Interest in Turkish Starlet İlhan Fakılı

Beşiktaş youngster İlhan Fakılı has popped up on the radar of several Premier League clubs following a series of standout performances in domestic and European competition.

The 20-year-old winger has impressed scouts with his direct dribbling, explosive acceleration, and tactical discipline. Born in France and representing Türkiye internationally, Fakılı joined Beşiktaş from Clermont Foot over the summer on a €2.7 million deal.

He has hit the ground running in Istanbul, recording three goals and three assists across 15 appearances in all competitions, including a memorable assist in Beşiktaş’s 3–2 Europa League victory over TSG Hoffenheim.

Scouts from Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth, and Brentford have regularly attended Beşiktaş matches to evaluate the winger, sources have told Turkish-Football.

English talent evaluators have highlighted Fakılı’s high pressing efficiency and transition speed, identifying him as a prime candidate for modern Premier League wide roles. Representatives from the clubs were also present to monitor him closely in recent high-profile fixtures against Trabzonspor and Crystal Palace.

Beşiktaş hierarchy consider Fakılı a key pillar of their long-term project and are currently preparing an improved contract offer to reflect his rising status.

Having already capped him at senior level for the Turkish national team, the Black Eagles view him as an essential core asset.

While European interest is expected to materialize into formal inquiries during the summer transfer window, the Black Eagles remain determined to resist mid-season approaches and continue the player’s development in Istanbul.