Brighton and Tottenham Join Race for Galatasaray Breakout Star Aleksey Batrakov

Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as leading Premier League suitors for Galatasaray’s attacking midfielder Aleksey Batrakov, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 21-year-old Russian international arrived in Istanbul during the summer transfer window in a high-profile €25 million move.

Despite entering the Süper Lig under immense expectation, Batrakov has adapted rapidly, turning in standout displays on both domestic and European fronts.

His explosive Champions League performances have sparked intense interest across Europe,

Batrakov’s stock soared after he scored against both Barcelona and Lille in the UEFA Champions League, earning widespread praise for his work rate and technical quality in the final third. Across 10 appearances in all competitions for Cimbom this season, the versatile playmaker has already contributed two goals and two assists.

Brighton and Tottenham are actively tracking Batrakov’s progress as they evaluate potential attacking reinforcements.

Brighton’s recruitment setup has long prioritized high-upside talent flourishing on European stages, while Spurs are monitoring his development as part of their long-term midfield planning.

However, Premier League interest won’t come without competition.

With Galatasaray sitting top of the Süper Lig following their 2-1 derby victory over Fenerbahçe, the Lions are under no immediate pressure to sell.

The Lions value Batrakov in the region of €25m and he is under contract until 2031.

Nevertheless, Batrakov’s rapid rise means a tug-of-war between Premier League clubs could materialize as early as next summer.