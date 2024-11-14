Brighton Boss Reacts to Ferdi Kadioglu Injury, Will Miss International Games

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Turkish winger Ferdi Kadioglu is sidelined with a minor injury.

The 23-year-old, who recently scored his first Premier League goal, missed the Seagulls’ 2-1 victory over Manchester City. While the injury isn’t considered serious, the club has decided to have him rest during the international break to ensure a speedy recovery.

Huerzeler told a press conference: “I hope he can use now the time to rest and doesn’t have to travel to the Turkish national team so that he can recover.

“I think it is very important. He has not a big issue but he has a small issue and if you do not recover those issues, it won’t get better so hopefully he can rest.”

He also said that Kadioglu is still adapting to the ‘intensity’ of the Premier League and that he is ‘very happy’ he is part of the squad.

“He is adapting now. You see he adapts to the intensity of the Premier League. “He is very flexible. He can play as a right full-back, right wing so he gives us different things as a player,” he added.

“I am very happy he in our squad and I am sure he will improve day by day because he also has this personality where he really wants to improve.

“He is asking for this help and it is up to us to give him the right advice for his development.”

Kadioglu will not be part of the Turkish national team squad as a result of the injury and will be given time to rest.

Turkey will face Wales and Montenegro in the UEFA Nations League and could end up finishing the group as leaders if results go their way.

The 25-year-old has a total of 22 international caps for the Turkish national team and has one goal for his nation.