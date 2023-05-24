Brighton & Burnley in transfer race for €20m rated Denmark international

Brighton and Burnley are both interested in signing Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson according to Takvim.

Per the source, Galatasaray are reportedly willing to sell Nelsson for €20 million.

Nelsson is under contract until 2026 however, Galatasaray could be forced to sell the defender as he has a €25m release clause.

The Danish international has been a key player for Galatasaray this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

Brighton and Burnley are both looking to strengthen their defenses ahead of next season.

Burnley achieved promotion to the Premier League and Brighton qualified for the Europa League next term.

Nelsson has one goal in 32 appearances in all competitions for the Lions this season. Galatasaray will be crowned Super Lig champions if they win on the weekend.

Galatasaray want to wait until the title race is over until entering transfer discussions over the defender.

The 24-year-old joined Galatasaray joined Galatasaray on a €7m move from FC Copenhagen in 2021 and has gone onto make a total of 78 appearances for the Lions.

Nelsson is a Denmark international and has 10 international caps for the national team.