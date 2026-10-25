Brighton Dealt Injury Blow as Ferdi Kadioglu Forced Off After Six Minutes at Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion suffered an early setback during Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, as Turkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu was forced off with an injury inside the opening six minutes.

The 27-year-old full-back sustained upper leg and hip discomfort following an early challenge with Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Early Collision & Anfield Withdrawal

Kadıoğlu went down clutching his upper leg shortly after kickoff, receiving immediate attention on the pitch from Brighton’s medical personnel.

Despite attempting to shake off the impact, the versatile full-back was unable to continue, prompting head coach Fabian Hürzeler to make a forced change by introducing Joao Costinha in the sixth minute.

The early disruption compounded a difficult afternoon for the Seagulls, who eventually fell to a 2-0 defeat against Arne Slot’s side at Anfield.

Medical Evaluation & Recovery Timeline

Brighton medical staff are set to conduct comprehensive diagnostic imaging early this week to establish the exact severity of Kadıoğlu’s muscle discomfort.

Should scans reveal a minor hip flexor or upper leg strain, the Turkish starlet could face a two-to-three-week layoff, whereas a more significant tissue issue could extend his absence.

Hürzeler will hope for positive news regarding Kadıoğlu’s fitness as Brighton navigate a crucial stretch of domestic Premier League fixtures.