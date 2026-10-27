Brighton Expect Ferdi Kadioglu to Return Swiftly Following Injury Scare, Could be Fit For Man City Premier League Game

Brighton & Hove Albion expect Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Chema Andrés to make a quick return to action following hip injuries sustained during Sunday’s 2–0 defeat against Liverpool.

The Turkish international was forced off early at Anfield after picking up a heavy knock to his hip in the opening minutes.

However, Seagulls head coach Fabian Hürzler delivered a reassuring update ahead of Brighton’s double-header against Manchester City, confirming both players are closing in on a return to full training.

“It’s just a hit on the hips. Of course, it’s very painful,” Hürzler was quotes as saying by The Argus. “So it’s something where both players have to deal with the pain, and I think pain for every player feels differently.

“We have to see how they train today, if it’s possible if they can train and, if yes, then of course they will be an option for tomorrow. But they definitely should be both available for the weekend.”

While Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at the Etihad Stadium may come slightly too soon for Kadıoğlu to start, he is set to travel with the squad north.

The 27-year-old full-back has established himself as a versatile fixture in Hürzler’s lineup this season, making 8 Premier League appearances, registering a 79% pass accuracy and winning 64% of his defensive duels across both flanks.

Brighton will remain in the North West between Wednesday’s cup fixture and Saturday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Kadıoğlu is expected to be fully fit to feature in Saturday’s league encounter, providing a significant boost to the Seagulls’ defensive options.