Brighton in race with Bayern Munich for €20m rated Turkish international defender

Brighton are in the race for Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu according to Takvim.

Per the source, Bayern Munich are also interested in the versatile full-back who can play either side of defence at wing-back and also midfield – and the report also claims that Borussia Dortmund have been linked with Kadioglu in the past.

Kadioglu joined Fenerbahce from Feyenoord amid high expectations but initially struggled to settle in before current Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus found converted him to an attacking full-back.

The 23-year-old has been a star name for Fenerbahce this season missing just one Super Lig game and providing three assists in 21 appearances.

Kadioglu has also excelled in Europe staring six times int he Europa League as well helping Fenerbahce top their group and book a place in the Round of 16 where they will face Sevilla.

Brighton are reportedly keeping tabs on Fenerbahce ahead of the summer transfer window and see him as a potential replacement for Tariq Lamptey should he leave.

Kadioglu is fluent in English as he is half Canadian and was born in the Netherlands; as a result he would not struggle to get a work permit to play in the Premier League.

The full-back is under contract at Fenerbahce until 2026 so the club are reluctant to accept offer below their valuation which is in the region of €20m.

Kadioglu played for the Netherlands at youth international level but switched allegiences to play for the senior Turkey national team.