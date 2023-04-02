Brighton join Arsenal in race for £30m rated midfielder

Brighton have joined Arsenal in the race for Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu according to The Sun.

Per the source, Brighton are considering Kokcu as the future of star midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are in doubt amid growing transfer speculation.

READ: Arsenal plot move for Turkish wonder kid Arda Guler, could cost as little as €5m

Mac Allister and Caicedo are reportedly being targetted by ‘big clubs’ in England and Europe.

Both midfielders are however, under contract with Mac Allister’s deal running until 2025 and Caicedo until 2026.

Additionally, Brighton have the option to extend both players deals by another season.

The report claims that Brighton do not want to sell either player but that they will be tested by clubs willing to pay big fees and offer increased wages.

Kokcu is rated as being worth £30m according to the report and is under contract until 2025.

The Feyenoord midfielder has been targeted by several major clubs across Europe including Tottenham, Sevilla and Leicester City.

Arsenal have been linked with Kokcu for months and would be able to offer Champions League football next season if they finish in the top four – which looks likely considering they are currently top of the table with just nine games remaining.

The Turkish international midfielder has scored 12 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie leaders this season.

The star midfielder has helped his side reach the Europa League quarter-finals and the top of the domestic table.

Kokcu would not need a work permit to play in England despite being a Turkiye international as he was born in the Netherlands and has a Dutch performance.