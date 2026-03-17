Brighton & Newcastle United to Scout Baris Alper Yilmaz During Liverpool Clash

Galatasaray’s rising star Barış Alper Yılmaz is set for a high-stakes audition at Anfield on Wednesday night, with multiple Premier League scouts in attendance to monitor the versatile winger, sources have told Turkish-Football.

As Galatasaray prepares to defend their 1-0 lead against Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16, the 25-year-old has become a primary target for English clubs looking to bolster their squads for the 2026/27 season.

Brighton and Newcastle Leading the Chase

Scouts from Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United will be seated in the stands at Anfield to deliver a live assessment of Yılmaz’s performance, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Brighton, who already boast Turkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu in their ranks, have reportedly been in contact with the player’s representatives for some time. Meanwhile, Newcastle’s recruitment team is expected to track the winger until the end of the current campaign before potentially submitting a formal bid this summer.

Galatasaray’s “Iron Man”

Yılmaz has become an indispensable asset for manager Okan Buruk. Amid a grueling schedule, he is the only player in the Galatasaray squad to have started all six matches in the last 19 days. Despite the heavy workload, his output has remained elite.

His statistics this season underscore why Premier League interest is peaking:

Appearances: 40 matches across all competitions.

Goal Contributions: 10 goals and 14 assists.

Market Value: Currently estimated at €26 million.

Contract: Secured with the Turkish giants until 2028.

The Ultimate Test

Wednesday’s fixture against Liverpool represents the perfect “stress test” for Yılmaz’s Premier League credentials. Tasked with exploiting a Liverpool defense that may be missing Joe Gomez, Yılmaz’s pace and physicality on the left flank will be Galatasaray’s primary weapon on the counter-attack.

If the Turkish international can replicate his domestic form against Arne Slot’s side, Galatasaray could be looking at a record-breaking transfer fee come July.