Brighton Rout Crystal Palace 5-0 as Ferdi Kadıoğlu Plays Full 90 Minutes

Ferdi Kadıoğlu played the full 90 minutes as Brighton & Hove Albion delivered a commanding 5-0 thrashing to Crystal Palace at the American Express Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The outcome serves as a stark warning to Crystal Palace ahead of their mid-week trip to Istanbul to face Beşiktaş in the UEFA Europa League. Oliver Glasner’s side were dismantled in transition during an overwhelming opening ten minutes, failing to establish control against Brighton’s high-pressing block.
Ten-Minute Blitz Destroys Palace
Brighton seized control from the opening whistle, exploiting defensive lapses inside Palace’s backline:
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Early Misfortune (4′): Jaydee Canvot put the ball into his own net to hand the hosts an immediate lead.
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Quickfire Double (7′, 10′): Diego Gómez doubled the advantage three minutes later before Yasin Ayari slotted home a third, leaving Palace three goals down before the ten-minute mark.
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Second-Half Wrap (49′, 84′): Charalampos Kostoulas scored shortly after the restart, with substitute Jack Hinshelwood adding a fifth late in the half to complete the rout.
Kadıoğlu Solid as Palace Turn to Istanbul
Turkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu put in a disciplined performance at full-back, completing 90 minutes and helping secure a clean sheet while controlling progression down Brighton’s left channel.
For Palace, the defeat leaves severe structural questions ahead of Thursday’s crucial Europa League fixture against Beşiktaş at TÜPRAŞ Stadium. Glasner faces immediate pressure to organize his defensive setup before facing the Black Eagles in Istanbul.