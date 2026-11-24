Brighton & Hove Albion have added Beşiktaş midfielder Junior Olaitan to their summer transfer shortlist, with the Black Eagles aiming to break their club-record sale fee for the 24-year-old.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, the Premier League side are monitoring the Benin international closely and plan to make an approach at the end of the 2026–27 campaign. Olaitan has previously attracted Premier League interest following a strong run of form in Istanbul, registering three goals and seven assists across 21 appearances in all competitions this season.

Club-Record Valuation

Beşiktaş have no intention of letting the midfielder leave on the cheap and are reportedly targeting a club-record transfer fee should they sanction a sale.

The Black Eagles’ current benchmark for an outgoing transfer stands at €26 million, set by Gedson Fernandes. Since arriving at Tüpraş Stadium, Olaitan’s estimated market value has climbed to €12 million, giving Beşiktaş significant leverage ahead of the summer window.

Göztepe Hold 20% Sell-On Clause

Süper Lig rivals Göztepe are also keeping close tabs on developments surrounding their former player.

Beşiktaş signed Olaitan from the İzmir club for €5 million, and Göztepe negotiated a 20% sell-on clause into the agreement—meaning a record-breaking departure to the Premier League would generate a substantial windfall for his former side.

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