Brighton Targets Second Fenerbahce Star: Ismail Yuksek Next on the Radar?

Brighton & Hove Albion’s affinity for raiding Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe appears to be continuing, with reports indicating the Premier League club has launched a serious pursuit of central midfielder İsmail Yüksek according to Fotospor.

Club management at Brighton has reportedly “taken action” to secure the 26-year-old, whose current contract with Fenerbahçe runs until 2028. This interest follows a successful period of detailed scouting, with Brighton’s recruitment team having closely analyzed Yüksek’s recent performances.

A Midfield ‘Fighter’ in the Spotlight

Yüksek has established himself as a regular starter under his current coach and has drawn particular attention for his combative style in the midfield.

So far this season, the dynamic midfielder has featured in 13 matches, recording one assist. While his attacking output is modest, his primary appeal to the English club lies in his “fighting nature”—the tenacity and defensive work rate essential for the Premier League’s high-intensity demands.

Following Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s Path

This pursuit is not Brighton’s first foray into the Istanbul club. The Seagulls previously completed a high-profile transfer for Fenerbahçe full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu, acquiring him for a fee reported to be around €30 million.

If the deal for İsmail Yüksek is successfully concluded, he would become the second player in quick succession to move from the Yellow Canaries to the south coast of England, cementing Brighton’s reputation for shrewd acquisitions from the Turkish Süper Lig.

The groundwork laid by Kadıoğlu’s move suggests that Yüksek’s transition could be smoother, as Brighton looks to add another key piece to its squad with proven European experience and a desired physical profile.