Burak Yilmaz scores in title winning game, Lille win first Ligue 1 title in 10 years

Lille lifted the Ligue 1 title for the first time in 10 years after beating Angers 2-1 away in the final game of the season.

Yusuf Yazici set up Jonathan David for his sides opening goal before Burak Yilmaz sealed the win with a penalty to give a two-goal lead heading into half-time.

The home side did score a late consolation goal but it was not enough to prevent Lille from being crowned champions.

Yilmaz was one of three Turkey international players who played an important role in the march to the title.

Yazici, Yilmaz and Mehmet Zeki Celik will all represent Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer.

Yilmaz and Yazici spearheaded the Lille attack this campaign with the star duo netting 32 goals between them in all competitions.

CAMPEONES ❤ Le retour de nos Dogues à Lesquin fêté comme il se doit 🔥#Champions4You pic.twitter.com/CAHoila7qm — LOSC (@losclive) May 24, 2021

Celik meanwhile has played a key role at right-back for the past few seasons and scored four times in 34 appearances this term.

Yilmaz joined Lille last summer and ended the season as the French side’s top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions.

The 35-year-old striker is among a star-studded list of nominees for the Ligue 1 player of the season alongside Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Memphis Depay and Wissam Ben Yedder.