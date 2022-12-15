Burnley boss responds to transfer reports that striker could be recalled after World Cup success

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has responded to transfer reports that the club could recall Wout Weghorst from Besiktas in January.

Weghorst is currently on loan at the Black Eagles after joining last summer.

The striker joined the Super Lig outfit on a one year loan deal with a buy option included in the deal.

However, rumours have emerged that Burnley also have an option to recall the striker over the winter transfer window.

The forward impressed for the Netherlands at the 2022 Qatar World Cup scoring a brace in the quarter-finals against Argentina.

Weghorst scored a last gasp equaliser to take the game into extra time, Argentina eventually won on penalties but the striker was praised for his performance.

The striker has also been in good form for Besiktas scoring six goals in 13 league games this term.

However, Kompany revealed that he is not aware of any clause in the contract that would allow the Championship club to recall the striker.

The Bunley boss praised Weghorst but admitted he will probably be staying on at Besiktas in January.

“I think first of all congratulations to him because scoring two goals in a World Cup quarter final is something exceptional, especially the way he did it as well,” Kompany was quoted as saying by LancsLive.

“For the rest, at this moment there is nothing to say and I think these type of situations will play out a little bit later. I think he has done his country proud and that, I know as a player and individual, that he will feel really happy about that.

“I am focussed on the group I have know and I have never been told that the situation was that we had a clause (to recall him).”

Besiktas are currently eighth in the Super Lig on 22 points after 13 games, seven points behind leaders Fenerbahce.