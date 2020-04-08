Burnley keeper offered to Turkish giants as Loris Karius replacement

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has been offered to Besiktas through intermediaries according to the Fanatik.

Per the source, Besiktas have made signing a new keeper a priority as they will part ways with Loris Karius at the end of the season.

Hart has yet to feature in the Premier League this season and has made just three appearances in all competitions.

The former England international will be out of contract at the end of the season and Burnley have not offered new terms.

Besiktas have offered a two year deal with the option to extend by an additional season. Hart reportedly wants €2m per-season.

Karius meanwhile, is nearing the end of a two-year loan stint from Liverpool.

The German keeper will return to the Reds at the end of the season but that is pending on the current campaign finishing before June 30.

The Super Lig is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions with no return date set.

Karius’ contract runs until June 30 which raises the question as to what will happen should the season not be completed by then.

As things stand a decision has not been made regarding loan contracts and the completion of the current season.