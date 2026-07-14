Burnley Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu Arrives in Istanbul to Complete Galatasaray Move

Galatasaray are on the verge of securing their first major signing of the summer transfer window. French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu has officially touched down in Istanbul to finalize his move to the Turkish giants, as confirmed by Turkish-Football.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder landed at the Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal. He was warmly welcomed at the airport by Galatasaray board member Abdullah Kavukcu alongside a passionate group of yellow-and-red supporters.

Donning a Galatasaray scarf for the waiting cameras, Ugochukwu did not hide his excitement about the move.

“When I was younger, I always dreamed of playing for massive clubs,” Ugochukwu told reporters. “Now, I have joined a giant club like Galatasaray. I am incredibly happy.”

Ugochukwu is scheduled to undergo his medical examinations and complete final contract negotiations in the coming hours before officially signing on the dotted line.

The Financial Details: A Smart Loan-to-Buy Structure

According to reports, Galatasaray have agreed to a highly structured deal with English side Burnley.

Loan Fee: Galatasaray will pay an initial €2 million (approx. £1.7m) loan fee to Burnley.

Option to Buy: The deal features a €25 million buy option.

Mandatory Trigger: The buy clause will automatically convert into a mandatory obligation to buy based on Ugochukwu meeting a specific number of match appearances during the upcoming campaign.

Total Package: The maximum financial commitment of the deal could reach up to €27 million.

Okan Buruk’s Top Priority

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk was instrumental in bringing the French powerhouse to the Rams Park. Buruk reportedly held video calls with Ugochukwu to detail his tactical plans, mapping out exactly how the 1.90m defensive midfielder will anchor the reigning Süper Lig champions’ engine room.

Furthermore, Ugochukwu’s presence on the pitch meets the Turkish Football Federation’s newly structured domestic “+4 under-23” foreign player rule, offering crucial squad registration flexibility for domestic fixtures.

The player himself was reportedly highly motivated to make the switch, eager to test himself at the UEFA Champions League level and link up with world-class teammates like Victor Osimhen.

Premier League Pedigree

Having developed through the prestigious youth academy at French side Rennes, Ugochukwu has accumulated extensive top-flight experience. Despite his young age, the midfield anchor has already put in solid shifts in the Premier League and Championship across spells with Chelsea, Southampton, and Burnley. Last season, Ugochukwu made 38 appearances for Burnley, netting 3 goals.

With the player already in the city, Galatasaray fans can expect an official club announcement (KAP) very shortly.