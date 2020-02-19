Burnley offer for 1.94m tall striker confirmed, Man United did not make bid

Fenerbahce have confirmed receiving an offer from Burnley for striker Vedat Muriqi according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries confirmed that Burnley made a bid midway through the first half of the season.

The Istanbul giants revealed they rejected the offer but that Burnely and several other sides remain interested.

Fenerbahce also denied receiving a bid from Manchester United.

The Turkish media reported that United made an offer that was rejected over the winter transfer window.

The report also claims that interest from United disrupted Muriqi and resulted in a dip in form.

Fenerbahce reportedly made the following comments to the newspaper: “There was no offer from Manchester United.

“Burnley did made an offer which we turned down and that was the case close. It is true that there are clubs from across Europe interested in Muriqi and keeping tabs on him.

“The only side that have made an offer for Muriqi is Burnley.”

The 1.94m tall striker has 13 goals and five assists in all competitions this term.

Fenerbahce expect several scouts to attend the Intercontinental derby against Galatasaray at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on Saturday.