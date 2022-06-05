Burnley striker admits transfer interest from Turkey

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has admitted he has received transfer interest from Turkey over a summer move.

Weghorst who has been linked with Super Lig outfit Besiktas admitted there is interest from Turkey.

However, he also revealed that there is also interest from Germany and England.

It appears that Weghorst could be on the leave as he said that he made it clear before he joined Burnley on a £12m move from Wolfsburg in the summer that he would not play in the Championship.

Wout Weghorst wil zich komend seizoen op het hoogste niveau laten zien. Een vertrek op huurbasis bij Burnley ligt voor de hand. https://t.co/UcXIFcRSqQ — Voetbal International (@VI_nl) June 5, 2022

Voetbal International, he is quoted as saying: “We have clearly agreed in advance that I will not play in the Championship.

“The club would like to keep me and will do everything they can to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

For next season it is important that I can perform at a high level, also with a view to the World Cup in Qatar.”

“You shouldn’t believe everything the media says. There is interest from Germany, England, and Turkey.

“First I will focus on Orange here and perform as well as possible. Then we will talk to Burnley about how things are going next.”

Weghorst does not rule out returning to Burnley should they ensure promotion to the Premier League next season.

A loan move could be a way Burnley keeps hold of the Dutch forward while they try to return to the top flight.

Weghorst does have another three years left on his contract so Burnley do have a strong hand in negotiations.

A club like Besiktas would only be able to afford Weghorst on a loan deal if transfer talks were to go ahead – due to their current financial position.