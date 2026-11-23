Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has confirmed that striker Victor Osimhen will miss Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League fixture against Aston Villa, dealing a major setback to the Turkish champions ahead of a pivotal week in their European campaign.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference in Istanbul, Buruk revealed that Osimhen has not recovered in time to feature against Unai Emery’s side, while defender Ismail Jakobs will undergo a late fitness assessment before a final decision is made on his involvement.

With Galatasaray currently sitting on six points in the league phase and Aston Villa arriving on nine, Buruk underlined how decisive Tuesday’s encounter—and the upcoming run of fixtures leading into their clash with Paris Saint-Germain—will be for Turkish clubs in Europe this season.

“We know the importance of this match and the five-game stretch ahead of us,” Buruk said. “Every point in this phase carries huge weight if we want to secure our place in the top 16 or top 24.”

Despite Osimhen’s absence, Buruk backed his squad to rise to the occasion in front of a sold-out crowd at RAMS Park, pointing to Galatasaray’s strong home record in European nights and the depth available across his attacking options.

Galatasaray head into the fixture looking to carry momentum from their domestic form in the Süper Lig title race onto the continental stage, knowing a positive result against Premier League opposition would put them firmly back on track in the knockout qualification spots.