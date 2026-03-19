Buruk Under Fire: Galatasaray Boss Blames Referee for Liverpool Defeat

In the wake of a bruising 4-0 defeat at Anfield, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has sparked controversy by pointing the finger at officiating rather than his team’s performance, following their elimination from the Champions League.

Despite being comprehensively outplayed by a high-intensity Liverpool side, Buruk utilized his post-match media duties to launch a scathing attack on the world-renowned referee, Szymon Marciniak.

“One of the Worst”: Buruk Slams Marciniak

Speaking to Peter Schmeichel on CBS Sports, the Galatasaray coach did not mince his words when discussing the Polish official. “I was expecting one of the best referees in the world, but this was one of the worst,” Buruk stated.

The manager’s frustrations centered on the physical battle between Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté and star striker Victor Osimhen. According to Buruk, Konaté’s persistent fouling went unpunished. “For example, against Osimhen, Konaté had a lot of fouls; he deserved a yellow card and was a free player,” Buruk argued, suggesting the lack of bookings allowed Liverpool to play with an unfair physical advantage.

The Injury Factor

Buruk also lamented the injury to Osimhen, which he claimed derailed his side’s tactical rhythm. “After Osimhen’s injury, we lost maybe 30 minutes in the first half. He is very important to us,” he noted.

However, observers at Anfield noted that Galatasaray’s own tactical approach involved frequent stoppages. Throughout the first half, the visitors were criticized for attempting to slow the game down—a strategy that visibly frustrated Liverpool boss Arne Slot on the touchline.

Intensity Trumps Excuses

While Buruk focused on the whistle, the consensus on Merseyside was that Liverpool’s sheer quality made the result inevitable. The Reds dominated the second half, with Dominik Szoboszlai later admitting that Galatasaray’s exuberant celebrations after their first-leg win in Istanbul provided the “extra motivation” needed for the comeback.

Critics have noted that Buruk’s comments fit a recurring pattern. The manager has previously voiced similar frustrations with officiating in domestic Turkish fixtures, often drawing fire from rival coaches.