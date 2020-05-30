Caglar Soyuncu shows off new hairstyle after returning to Leicester City training

Caglar Soyuncu has returned to Leicester City training following the Premier League announcing that it will be returning on 17 June.

The Premier League has been suspended due to coronavirus disruptions since 13 March.

Soyuncu had one of the most recognizable hairstyles in the league, often compared to Lord Farquaad from Shrek.

The Turkey international has returned from the Covid-19 break with a fresh new hairstyle.

He still has a thick mane of hair but he has wet it – or gelled it – and tied it back.

Take a look at Soyuncu’s latest Instagram post below if you want to take a look at his new look.

He shared two photos, the one below and a second one from a side profile.

From his Instagram post we can also gather that Soyuncu has returned to training. There have been some players who have refused to train due to health concerns.

The Foxes are currently 3rd in the Premier League and will take on Watford away in their first game back.