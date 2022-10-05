Calhanoglu reacts to Inter winner against Barcelona in the Champions League

Inter Milan beat Barcelona 1-0 at the San Siro stadium in the Champions League Group C Match Day 3 clash on Tuesday.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the winning goal just before the half-time break with a long-range effort that found the bottom corner giving goalkeeper Ter Stegen no chance.

The goal was Calhanoglu’s first in the competition in five years since his time playing at Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

The Turkey international revealed that he thought the victory could prove to be a pivotal moment in the season that can help ‘shake’ Inter up and gives the team something to build on.

“It was very important that we get the win tonight, we had to send a signal above all to the fans, who are always close to us,” Calhanoglu told Sport Mediaset.

“They gave us a big hand this evening, we proved that we deserved the victory. This game can really shake us up and change our season, because we want to build on it.

“As for qualification, we’ve got to stay calm and take it one game at a time.”

Calhanoglu now has two goals and one assist in 10 appearances for Inter in all competitions this season.

The victory came amid a rough patch for Inter which saw them lost four of their last six games.

Barcelona meanwhile, headed into the clash having won their last six La Liga encounters.

The win moved Inter into second place in the group, three behind leaders Bayern Munich but they face a tough test next away to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.