Turkish international Can Uzun delivered an electrifying, two-goal performance on Saturday afternoon, driving Eintracht Frankfurt to a commanding 3–1 derby victory over 1. FSV Mainz 05 at the Mewa Arena.

The 20-year-old sensation continues to cement his status as one of Europe’s most lethal young playmakers, leading the charge alongside former Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt—who registered a goal and an assist against his former club—to keep Frankfurt’s domestic momentum surging on Bundesliga Matchday 3.

Uzun Strikes Early Before Atubolu Spot-Kick Heroics

Frankfurt carved open the hosts in the 9th minute with a devastating counter-attack. Burkardt threaded a perfectly weighted pass into the penalty box, allowing Uzun to take a precise touch and slot a low, left-footed finish past Robin Zentner to open the scoring.

Mainz responded with heavy pressure and were handed a golden lifeline in the 43rd minute when Sheraldo Becker drew a foul in the box. However, Eintracht goalkeeper Noah Atubolu produced the turning point of the match, diving sharply to his right to deny Nadiem Amiri’s spot-kick.

Eintracht made the hosts pay immediately. In first-half stoppage time, Jeremiaha Maluze picked out Burkardt inside the area, with the striker sweeping home to make it 2–0 on the stroke of halftime.

Uzun Completes Brace to Put Derby Beyond Reach

Uzun put the result beyond doubt on the hour mark. Following a second-half substitution that brought Mario Götze onto the pitch, the veteran playmaker needed less than sixty seconds to set up Uzun, who calmly guided his second goal of the afternoon into the bottom corner in the 60th minute.

Mainz pulled a goal back late in the 89th minute when substitute Phillip Tietz turned home a late cross, but it served as mere consolation.

A Rising Star for Milli Takım

Uzun’s sensational two-goal display at the Mewa Arena highlights his rapid development in Germany.

As Vincenzo Montella monitors Turkish talent across Europe’s top leagues, Uzun’s clinical finishing, tactical intelligence, and ability to decide high-stakes derby matches solidify his position as a core figure for both club and country this season.