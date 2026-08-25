Career Record for Greenwood as Fenerbahce Journey Gets Off to Flying Start

Fenerbahçe’s marquee summer signing Mason Greenwood has hit a major career milestone following a dominant individual display in the Yellow Canaries’ 4-2 Trendyol Süper Lig victory over Konyaspor.

The 24-year-old English forward, who joined the Turkish powerhouses from Olympique de Marseille for a reported €39 million fee, netted twice and added an assist to lead Fenerbahçe to victory in Week 2 of the league campaign.

First Brace in a Yellow-and-Blue Shirt

Greenwood opened his domestic scoring account in emphatic fashion, finding the back of the net in the 20th and 49th minutes while setting up Marco Asensio in the 33rd minute:

European Momentum: Greenwood had already notched crucial goals in UEFA Champions League qualifying fixtures against SK Sturm Graz and Lyon.

Domestic Double: The match against Konyaspor marked his first two-goal performance in a single game since landing in Istanbul.

A Career Milestone Across Four Clubs

According to data highlighted by Fanatik, Greenwood’s double against Konyaspor represents the 13th time in his professional career that he has scored two or more goals in a single match.

Despite his young age, the attacker has consistently displayed multi-goal lethalness across Europe’s top divisions:

Manchester United: 3 multi-goal matches

Getafe: 1 multi-goal match

Olympique de Marseille: 8 multi-goal matches

Fenerbahçe: 1 multi-goal match

Greenwood’s record-setting evening reinforces his status as a central pillar in Fenerbahçe’s ambitious push for both domestic silverware and European advancement this season.