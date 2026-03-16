Carragher Backs Liverpool Youngster to Start Crucial Galatasaray Clash

Following a breakout performance on his full Premier League debut, 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha is being tipped to retain his place in the starting lineup for Liverpool’s high-stakes Champions League showdown with Galatasaray this Wednesday.

The Reds are tasked with overturning a 1-0 aggregate deficit at Anfield, and club legend Jamie Carragher believes the teenage winger has done enough to earn another start over more experienced options like Cody Gakpo.

The “Bright Spark” Amid Anfield Gloom

Ngumoha’s inclusion was the solitary highlight of an otherwise dismal Sunday for Liverpool, who surrendered a late lead against Tottenham to draw 1-1. The result was a significant blow to their hopes of securing a top-four finish, but Ngumoha’s performance vindicated those—including Steven Gerrard—who had been calling for the youngster’s promotion.

The winger featured for just over an hour before being substituted, a move Carragher interprets as a tactical decision to keep him fresh for European duty.

“The massive call for Arne Slot is who occupies that left flank in midweek,” Carragher noted during his Sky Sports [via Liverpool.com] commentary. “With Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike expected to return to the XI, I believe Ngumoha will be the one to complete that front three.”

Slot’s Cautious Optimism

While manager Arne Slot has historically been protective of the academy graduate, he admitted that Ngumoha’s development this season made the timing of his first start unavoidable.

“He enjoyed it, and so did I,” Slot said regarding the teenager’s league debut. “He has progressed remarkably throughout the campaign. At just 17, to have your first Premier League start and be a constant threat is a massive positive to take from the game.”

Gakpo vs. Ngumoha: A Tactical Crossroads

The selection dilemma represents a pivotal moment for Slot. Opting for Ngumoha would signal a bold commitment to youth in a “must-win” European fixture, whereas Cody Gakpo offers more physicality and defensive cover—traits that may be necessary to combat Galatasaray’s experienced backline.

With the Turkish champions arriving with a goal advantage and a heavily incentivized squad, Liverpool’s reliance on a 17-year-old highlights both the club’s current injury crisis and the immense faith being placed in the next generation of Anfield talent.