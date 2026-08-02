Celta Vigo Seal Agreement with Manchester United for Altay Bayındır

Celta Vigo have struck an agreement with Manchester United for the season-long loan of goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, as first revealed by Galician publication Metropolitano.gal.

The 28-year-old Turkish international is expected to travel to Spain shortly to undergo medical tests and complete the final paperwork before joining Claudio Giráldez’s squad.

Loan Terms Finalized

According to reporting broken by Alberto Bravo Cameselle for Metropolitano.gal, negotiations between all three parties progressed smoothly to lock in a loan structure for the upcoming campaign.

Bayındır is scheduled to land in Vigo to undergo his routine medical assessment and formalize contract documents.

If cleared in time, the goalkeeper could feature in Celta’s upcoming pre-season fixtures in Italy against Sassuolo and Napoli.

A Fresh Start Away from Old Trafford

Bayındır arrived at Manchester United from Fenerbahçe in September 2023. Having found starter minutes difficult to come by behind André Onana, the move to La Liga offers the shot-stopper a chance to command regular playing time.

While earlier reports from British outlet TEAMtalk suggested United preferred a permanent sale, along with interest from Turkish clubs like Beşiktaş cited by Turkish-Football, Celta Vigo have reportedly successfully secured the temporary transfer to bolster their goalkeeping options.