Celta Vigo Submit Offer for Manchester United Goalkeeper Altay Bayındır

La Liga outfit Celta Vigo have submitted an official proposal to Manchester United for goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, according to reports from Hürriyet who referenced Spanish journalist Alberto Bravo.

The 28-year-old Turkish international, who has struggled for consistent first-team minutes at Old Trafford since arriving from Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023, has emerged as the primary target for the Spanish side as they look to finalize their goalkeeping options ahead of the new La Liga campaign.

Celta Vigo President Signals Imminent Deal

Speculation surrounding the transfer intensified following public remarks by Celta Vigo president Marian Mouriño, who confirmed that the club expects to unveil a new starting goalkeeper shortly.

While Celta Vigo initially explored a temporary move, Manchester United prefer a permanent sale. With Bayındır now entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, United executives are keen to recoup a significant portion of the initial €5 million transfer fee rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Frustrations Over Limited Minutes

Bayındır’s potential departure follows three seasons in Manchester, during which he served primarily as a second-choice option.

Metric Manchester United Career Summary Joined Summer 2023 (from Fenerbahçe) Transfer Fee €5 million Total Official Appearances 17 Goals Conceded 31

Addressing questions regarding his future during recent fan interactions, the Turkish shot-stopper remained measured about his situation: “I have no idea at the moment. We will see—time will tell everything.”

With Bundesliga club Stuttgart and several Turkish Süper Lig sides also monitoring his situation, Manchester United’s response to Celta Vigo’s initial bid is expected to determine whether Bayındır makes his move to Spanish football before the transfer deadline.