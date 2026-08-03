Cenk Ozkacar Hails ‘Family Atmosphere’ at Trabzonspor Following Summer Transfer

Newly signed Trabzonspor defender Cenk Özkaçar has praised the welcoming environment at the club, emphasizing that a strong family bond has been established ahead of the upcoming Süper Lig campaign, according to statements reported by Sabah.

The 25-year-old Turkish international center-back completed a permanent €1.7 million transfer from Spanish side Valencia, becoming a core defensive component in Trabzonspor’s ongoing squad overhaul.

Settling In Quickly Under Team Camaraderie

Speaking on his initial weeks with the Black Sea Storm, Özkaçar expressed great satisfaction with how rapidly the squad has integrated both new arrivals and established players:

Warm Reception: Özkaçar noted that the dressing room dynamic, technical staff, and management have fostered an immediate “family atmosphere” that aids quick adaptation on and off the pitch.

Collective Ambition: The defender underlined that unity within the group will be vital as Trabzonspor aim to mount a strong title challenge in the Süper Lig.

Player Profile & Background

Parameter Player Profile Player Cenk Özkaçar Position Center-Back Former Club Valencia (La Liga) Recent Loan FC Köln (Bundesliga) Transfer Fee €1.7 Million

European Experience to Bolster Defense

Having accumulated valuable top-flight experience with Valencia in La Liga and FC Köln in the Bundesliga—alongside earning 9 caps for the Turkish national team—Özkaçar brings international pedigree and defensive composure to the heart of Trabzonspor’s backline.