Cenk Tosun makes frank statement about Everton future & Carlo Ancelotti

Cenk Tosun has been linked with an Everton exit and opened up about his future at the club in a recent interview with S Sport.

Tosun told the Turkish sports channel that he has no interest in leaving the club.

The Turkey international has another two-years remaining on his contract and recently recovered from a lengthy injury.

It appears that Tosun will not be leaving in January and that he is happy at the Premier League outfit.

“I am very happy here, I am playing in the best league in the world,” Tosun told S Sport.

“My family are happy and settled here. I get on well with my teammates and staff. I have no interest in leaving right now.”

The 29-year-old striker also revealed that he is a huge admirer of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Tosun underlined that he feels valued by Ancelotti and that the Italian head coach told him that the striker is part of his plans this season.

“Ancelotti kept a close eye on me over the past two months. One day he came to me and said I’ve got rid of two transfers and did not sign a replacement,” Tosun told S Sport.

“This shows you how much I value you.

“I felt so proud to be honest, it was a great feeling to know he recognised me.

“He has given me a chance in the last two games. I have a lot of respect for him and his tactics are starting to make sense to the team.

Tosun has made two appearances this season and is now match fit.

The striker also started the last free international games for the Turkey national side.

Everton take on Leeds United today in the Premier League, Tosun will be available for the game.