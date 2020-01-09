Cenk Tosun Nears Everton Exit After Talks With Crystal Palace Advance

Cenk Tosun is edging closer to an Everton exit after talks with Crystal Palace reached an advanced stage a source close to the striker revealed to Turkish-Football.

Talks are being led by Tosun’s father who is also his agent.

Palace are interested in a six-month loan deal and Everton have given Tosun the green light to leave over the winter transfer window.

Tosun is hopeful that the move goes ahead as his priority is to remain in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old striker is happy in England and has settled in with his family.

Tosun also has an offer from Besiktas but will only consider a move to Turkey should he fail to find another Premier League side.

The powerful striker is desperate to play regular football in the leadup to Euro 2020 in order to make the Turkey side.

Tosun has struggled for playing time at Everton this term making just eight appearances in all competitions but he has still managed to score one goal and provide three assists.

The striker still has another two-years remaining on his Toffees deal.