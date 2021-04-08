Cenk Tosun scores as Besiktas move 5 points clear at the top of the table

Besiktas beat Alanyaspor 3-0 at the Vodafone Park Stadium in the Super Lig on Wednesday to move five points clear at the top of the table.

The Black Eagles ended up winning their game in hand and put a healthy gap between themselves and second-placed Fenerbahce as a result.

The Black-Whites made up for last week’s shock 1-0 defeat against Kasimpasa by beating 5th placed Alanyaspor.

Everton loanee Cenk Tosun opened the scoring on 11 minutes.

Tosun has recently returned to full match fitness after making a full recovery from his knee injury.

The striker started his first league game since joining Besiktas in January and ended up scoring his third goal in the top-flight.

Despite playing just 99 minutes of Super Lig football this season Tosun has three goals.

Leicester City loanee Ghezzal and N’Koudou scored the Black Eagles second and third goals, respectively.

Besiktas face Erzurumspor next on Sunday in the Super Lig.

Fenerbahce could close the gap to two points tonight if they beat Malatyaspor away – but they will have played an additional game.

Beşiktaş 3-0 Alanyaspor

Stadium: Vodafone Park

Referee: Ümit Öztürk, Kerem Ersoy, Alpaslan Dedeş

Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu, Rosier, Welinton, Vida, N’Sakala, Josef, Ghezzal (min. 86 Gökhan Töre), Oğuzhan Özyakup (min. 77 Dorukhan Toköz), Atiba (min. 86 Necip Uysal), Larin, Cenk Tosun (min. 71 N’Koudou)

Aytemiz Alanyaspor: Marafona, Juanfran (min. 78 Tayfur Bingöl), Fatih Aksoy, Tzavellas, Moubandje, Ceyhun Gülselam (min. 71 Efkan Bekiroğlu), Berkan Kutlu, Bareiro (min. 77 Mustafa Pektemek), Salih Uçan (min. 71 Siopis), Davidson, Babacar (min. 66 Kadzior)

Goals: min. 11 Cenk Tosun, min. 57 Ghezzal, min. 85 N’Kouduo (Beşiktaş)

Yellow Cards: min. 23 Salih Uçan, min. 53 Ceyhun Gülselam (Aytemiz Alanyaspor), min. 26 Atiba, min. 74 Josef, min. 79 Sergen Yalçın (Beşiktaş)