Champions League: Arda Guler Among Suspended Trio as Real Madrid Suffer Major Blow Ahead of Inter Milan Opener

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho will be forced to reshape his central midfield for the upcoming UEFA Champions League league-phase opener against Inter Milan on September 8 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Spanish giants will be without Arda Güler, Eduardo Camavinga, and summer signing Bernardo Silva due to suspensions carried over from the final fixtures of last season’s European campaign. Under UEFA disciplinary regulations, accumulated yellow cards reset at the conclusion of a season, but red-card bans carry forward into the following campaign.

Why Arda Güler and the Midfield Trio Are Suspended

Both Güler and Camavinga picked up red cards during the second leg of Real Madrid’s quarter-final elimination against Bayern Munich. Camavinga received a second yellow card late in regulation time, while Güler was shown a second booking shortly after the final whistle for dissent toward the refereeing staff.

Bernardo Silva’s suspension stems from his final Champions League appearance with Manchester City prior to his summer move to the Bernabéu. The Portuguese playmaker was shown a straight red card during the second leg of the round of 16 for stopping a goalbound effort with his hand against Real Madrid.

Mourinho’s Selection Dilemma

With three key options ruled out simultaneously, Mourinho faces a central midfield headache alongside Federico Valverde.

The technical staff is monitoring the fitness of Aurélien Tchouaméni, who has been recovering from pre-season discomfort. If Tchouaméni is cleared in time, he is expected to partner Valverde in the double pivot.

Alternatively, Mourinho could consider deploying Jude Bellingham in a deeper central role or pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield.