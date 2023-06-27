Galatasaray Closing in on Arsenal Defender

Galatasaray, the reigning Turkish champions, are interested in signing Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares, according to The Sun.

Per the source, the Lions are closing in on a move for Tavares following negotiations.

Tavares, a 23-year-old Portuguese left-back joined for Arsenal from Benfica back in 2021 for a fee of around £8million.

He played 28 times for the Gunners in his debut season but spent last season on loan at Olympique Marseille after falling down the pecking order.

He made 30 appearances for the French club, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Tavares, as they have two other left-backs in Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season, and they see Tavares as a potential upgrade on their current left-back options.

The transfer is subject to the clubs agreeing on a fee and personal terms.

If Tavares does join Galatasaray, he would have the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League. Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig last season, and they have qualified for the Champions League group stage.