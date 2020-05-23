Chelsea and Arsenal go head-to-head for full-back from Germany’s fourth tier

Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in 18-year-old full-back Kaan Kurt according to The Sun.

Per the source, Kurt who plays for Borrusia Monchengladbach II in the country’s fourth tier is on the radar of both Premier League sides.

Kurt played at German international youth level up until under-19 level now plays for Turkey.

The full-back was born in Germany but is ethnically Turkish and eligible to represent both nations at senior level.

Due to being born in Germany, Kurt would be able to play in England without having to get a work visa – which he would have needed had he been born in Turkey.

Kurt has yet to make an appearance for the Bundesliga outfit but the report claims that the two Premier League both want him.

He has another four-years on his contract and would reportedly cost £4m.

Kurt is an attacking right-back but can also play on the left.